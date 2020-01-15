United Services Automobile Association Has $24.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,816.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,818.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

