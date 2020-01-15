United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in United Community Banks by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in United Community Banks by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 155,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 313,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

