United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

UBCP stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.