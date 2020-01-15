Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 2.6% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 646,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,070. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

