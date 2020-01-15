Unilever (LON:ULVR) Earns Sell Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,699.09 ($61.81).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,354.50 ($57.28) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,432.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,756.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

