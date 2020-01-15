Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 385 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 over the last ninety days. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $34.35. 60,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.77. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

