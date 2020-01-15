Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 380 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $439,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $502,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $175,005.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,237.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Knight Equity lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. The company had a trading volume of 654,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

