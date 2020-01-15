Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Miller Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.50% of Miller Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 253.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,656. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $402.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $195.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.