Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 692,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 660,302 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $15,232,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,355,000 after purchasing an additional 187,788 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,337,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 329,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

