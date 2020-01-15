Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 205,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125,432 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.23.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. 47,115,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,290,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $222.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

