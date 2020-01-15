Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 549,383 shares.The stock last traded at $24.12 and had previously closed at $25.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,723.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonid Mezhvinsky sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,521. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.