UBS Group Reiterates €18.00 Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.23 ($21.20).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

