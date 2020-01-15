UBS Group Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $84.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NVRO opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 0.38. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 327.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

