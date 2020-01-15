UBS Group Raises Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Brinker International to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

EAT opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.16 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 4.41%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,721,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,069,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

