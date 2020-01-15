U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Lessened by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $42,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,873,000 after acquiring an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,286,000.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. 93,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $148.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $46,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.00 per share, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock worth $515,700. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

