U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,526 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.83. 6,316,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

