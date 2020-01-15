Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. 12,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,104. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $3,724,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $521,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,835 shares of company stock valued at $20,637,343. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,553,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

