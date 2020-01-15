Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,700 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 634,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,411. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

