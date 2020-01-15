TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.83 ($13.56).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TUI to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TUI to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, December 16th.

TUI stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 918 ($12.08). 1,530,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 979.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 913.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

