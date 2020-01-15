TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. 1,167,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 502,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $403,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

