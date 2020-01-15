TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Up 17.7% in December

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 352,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,354,486 over the last three months. 69.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. 148,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. TTEC has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

