TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNP. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1,687.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 134,806 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 326,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,878. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.34.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.99%.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

