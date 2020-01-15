Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.96

Truxton Corp (OTCMKTS:TRUX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and traded as low as $47.90. Truxton shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 1,477 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

About Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

