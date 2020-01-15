TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 4,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,567. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $817.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRST. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

