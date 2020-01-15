Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,922. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease.

