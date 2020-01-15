TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. 307,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.