Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.6% during the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 18.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,903 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

RIG stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

