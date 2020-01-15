TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $591.08.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total value of $10,090,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.51, for a total transaction of $4,670,729.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,527.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,048 shares of company stock worth $53,952,166 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $609.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $341.75 and a 12-month high of $611.07. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $576.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $534.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $32.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

