TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$15.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RNW. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.11.

RNW stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 194,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,855. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.16. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$11.07 and a 52-week high of C$15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.60 million. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

