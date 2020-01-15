Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,822% compared to the average daily volume of 158 call options.

In other Cognex news, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 143,294 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $7,617,509.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,617,509.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

