Traders Buy Large Volume of Middleby Put Options (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 991 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 943% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 put options.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day moving average of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

