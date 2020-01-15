Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Nomura raised Trade Desk from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.25.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $285.82 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.58 and a 200-day moving average of $235.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total value of $1,614,907.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,111 shares of company stock valued at $53,794,353 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 560.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 48.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 76.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

