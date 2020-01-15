Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $735.00

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.60), with a volume of 6935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($9.54).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $210.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 635.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

In other Tracsis news, insider Macdonald Gouveia Andrade bought 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 607 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £24,996.26 ($32,881.16).

About Tracsis (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

