TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 7.1% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. 1,415,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2121 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

