Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 335 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

