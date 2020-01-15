Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 579,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $129.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7976 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

