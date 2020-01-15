Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Stake Lowered by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,515 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned approximately 0.11% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 213,448 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 640,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,697. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

