TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOG. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.73.

TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$4.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.85. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$3.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

