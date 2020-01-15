TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Down 2.1%

TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) shares were down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.67, approximately 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Get TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR alerts:

TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells natural gas in Japan. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated a 63,557 km pipeline network serving approximately 11,678 million customers. It also constructs, sells, repairs, and renovates gas appliances; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, and air conditioning systems; constructs gas main and branch lines; checks safety in underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); and provides parcel and heat supply services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.