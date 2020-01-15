Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Sonoco Products worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

