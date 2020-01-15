Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 73,330 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,330 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

