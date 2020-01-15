Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 34,080 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,080 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,702,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,307,000 after purchasing an additional 238,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

