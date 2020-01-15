Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,350 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after buying an additional 52,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.