Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,970 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $288.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

