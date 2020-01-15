Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $202.90 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

