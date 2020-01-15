Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 22,173 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $218.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

