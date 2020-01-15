Tlwm Makes New $486,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Tlwm acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

