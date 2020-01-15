Tlwm Increases Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tlwm increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 19.6% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tlwm owned about 0.40% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $40,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $191.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.99 and a 1 year high of $192.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8853 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

