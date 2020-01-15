Tlwm Has $827,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tlwm cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 72.4% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Alphabet by 256.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,354.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,246.47. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,442.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

