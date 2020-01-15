Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.9-143.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.84 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.
TLYS opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
About Tilly’s
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
