Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.9-143.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.84 million.Tilly’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

TLYS opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TLYS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

